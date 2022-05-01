Veil (VEIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $902.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Veil has a market capitalization of $667,018.58 and approximately $902.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,969.00 or 0.99954765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00105415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00147114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00273375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.