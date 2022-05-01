Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

