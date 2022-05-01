Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxxinity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VAXX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxxinity news, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

