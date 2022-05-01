Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $7.89 on Friday, reaching $206.88. 7,326,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

