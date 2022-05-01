Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 7,120,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,381. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

