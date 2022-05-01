Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $11.08 on Friday, reaching $240.87. 208,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,140. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.48 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average is $278.04.

