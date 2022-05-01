Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 740,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.