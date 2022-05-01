Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.