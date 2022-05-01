Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.