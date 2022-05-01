Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 20,646,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

