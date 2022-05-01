VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,497,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

