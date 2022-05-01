Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $293.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. Cost-savings stemming from restructuring actions are expected to support operating income. The Agriculture unit is also witnessing strong sales. The momentum in agriculture is likely to continue moving ahead. The Infrastructure segment is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. The company is also experiencing accelerating growth in its solar business. Valmont is also pursuing acquisitions to boost growth.”

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

