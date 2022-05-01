Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,752,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,619,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

