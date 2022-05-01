Vai (VAI) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002513 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $54.92 million and $36,673.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049954 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

