V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in V.F. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,609. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

