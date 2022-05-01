Utrust Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Utrust has a total market cap of $99.85 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00029704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00101109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

