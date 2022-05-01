US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

