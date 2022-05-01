United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target for the company.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

