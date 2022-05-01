Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,611.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $47,611.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.76 or 0.07264121 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,249,393 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars.

