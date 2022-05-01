Unifty (NIF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67,281.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $67,281.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $17.24 or 0.00045345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.19 or 0.07269245 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049954 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

