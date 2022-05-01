U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 74,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 288,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 8,803,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

