Trumpcoin Trading 69.1% Lower This Week (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

