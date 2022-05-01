TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

