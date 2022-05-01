True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

