TripCandy (CANDY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $456,502.00

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a market cap of $866,755.82 and approximately $456,502.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

