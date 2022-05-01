Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) vs. DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Critical Survey

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tricida and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -716.22% -92.54% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tricida and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 1 2 0 2.67 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricida currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Tricida has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricida and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($3.44) -2.68 DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Summary

Tricida beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

