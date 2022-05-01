Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $111,799.62 and approximately $330.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

