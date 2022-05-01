Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.22 Million

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to post $133.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.01 million and the lowest is $127.40 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $108.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $557.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 842,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

