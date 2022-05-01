Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 63.8% in April

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,682.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Times Neighborhood (Get Rating)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

