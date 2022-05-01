Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

