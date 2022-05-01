Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $43.59. 70,726,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,436,644. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

