Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 965 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,464. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

