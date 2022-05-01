ThreeFold Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,167.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $25,167.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00213593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

