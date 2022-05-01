The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,907,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

