The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. 1,329,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

