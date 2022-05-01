The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

