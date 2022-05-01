The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWGAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.82. 102,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,143. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

