The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 590 ($7.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 890 ($11.34) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.36) to GBX 880 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

