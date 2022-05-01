The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $134.72

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.72 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.73). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.72), with a volume of 5,071,679 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

