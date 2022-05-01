The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $143.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Several research firms recently commented on RGF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGF remained flat at $$7.16 on Friday. 10,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

