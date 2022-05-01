The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

