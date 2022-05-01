The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $166.10. 3,452,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,765. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

