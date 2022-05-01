The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $161.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

