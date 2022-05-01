The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENSG stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 332,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

