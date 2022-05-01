The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TCFC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 4,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.