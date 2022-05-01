The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

