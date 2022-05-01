The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 279,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.