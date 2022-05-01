TG Venture Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

TG Venture Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. TG Venture Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TGVCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGVCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

