Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

