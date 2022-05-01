Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

